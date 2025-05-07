Thrift shopper stunned after noticing price tag on everyday household item: 'This is going to turn me into a vigilante'

Finding cheap alternatives to everyday household items is nothing new and quite common. But not all thrift stores are created equal.

A user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit visited their local Goodwill thrift store and picked up a used hanger that had a price tag of $1.99. While they assumed this meant $1.99 for a dozen, it was the marked-up price of individual hangers all across the store.

"There were dozens of these," the post reads.

Under most circumstances, a thrift store will not charge you for hangers, but it's worth noting that this policy varies from store to store. They typically accept donations for hangers and reuse them when they are running low.

You can either take hangers from boxes inside Goodwill or buy them for a much lower price than in big retail stores. They also typically accept donations for hangers and reuse them when they are running low.

In this case, however, the user realized that buying even just a dozen of these hangers would cost close to $24, whereas it is possible to buy a 50-pack of brand-new hangers at places like Sam's Club for only $11.

"This is going to turn me into a vigilante," one user commented on the post regarding the marked-up price.

It should be noted again that such instances are not common and vary from store to store. There are numerous benefits to shopping at thrift stores, including the opportunity to find high-end items for a fraction of the cost.

For instance, this person found a usually $70 brand-new Kånken Sling shoulder bag priced at only $5. Another thrifter found a typical $300 to $600 green Jimmy Hourihan wool cape for just $1.

Thrift stores tend to reuse items or accept donations, such as these hangers, keeping them out of landfills. As a result, shopping at a place like Goodwill will have a positive impact on the environment most of the time.

However, this user's story should serve as a reminder that not all stores are created equal, and what you can expect to find will vary in one way or another.

Make sure to ask about the operations of your local thrift store before deciding to shop there. This helpful guide can help you stay informed on how to navigate thrift stores like a pro.

