Researchers link concerning factor to uptick in birth complications: 'Current regulations may be inadequate'

Roundup is one of the most popular weedkillers in the United States, but the widespread use of the herbicide has created some troubling side effects.

What's happening?

As detailed by About Lawsuits, researchers Emmett Reynier and Edward Rubin from the University of Oregon conducted a study that determined that Roundup "may be responsible for a rise in birth complications among rural communities and historically disadvantaged groups."

Studies over the years have linked glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, to an increased risk of adverse health effects despite previously being deemed safe for humans.

As part of their research, Reynier and Rubin found that the use of Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides increased astronomically by 750% in the U.S. since 1996. After that year, the duo "spotted a spike in the rates of low-weight births and preterm births in the areas where glyphosate was likely used," per About Lawsuits.

"Further, historically disadvantaged groups disproportionately bear these health effects," Reynier and Rubin wrote in the study. "These results conflict with current regulatory guidance, suggest current regulations may be inadequate, and highlight the need to improve pesticide use and exposure monitoring."

Why is this important?

In addition to the potential side effects of Roundup exposure during pregnancy, the product has been found to cause an increased risk of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Public records show that over 120,000 lawsuits have been filed against Bayer and its Monsanto subsidiary, each of which raised similar allegations that users of Roundup developed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma when spraying the weedkiller in an agricultural setting or around their homes.

Bayer shelled out a whopping $10 billion-plus in Roundup settlements before announcing in 2021 that it planned to reformulate Roundup and remove the active ingredient glyphosate from consumer versions of the product. However, About Lawsuits pointed out that glyphosate "is still in the formulation for agricultural users," potentially exposing those who come in contact with the product to adverse health effects and increased risks of cancer.

In an update on March 5, Bayer announced that it is "investing and innovating to develop additional weed-control solutions." However, the company also brazenly stuck by its use of glyphosate, claiming, "For more than 50 years, leading health regulators around the world have repeatedly concluded that our glyphosate products can be used safely, and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic."

What's being done about this?

The simplest solution would be to stop buying glyphosate-based herbicides to address pesky weeds. However, people who live in rural areas still face possible exposure to the chemical due to its continued use for agricultural needs.

If you're in an area where you face potential exposure to glyphosate, some preventative measures include installing windbreaks, closing windows, reducing time outdoors during spray season, and cleaning regularly to remove household dust. Every possible step can help potentially protect maternal, fetal, and overall health.

