Officials take bold action amid concerning trends at beloved tourist destination: 'People come here to enjoy natural beauty'

"There will be a forest of concrete."

The government of Pakistan is taking decisive action to preserve the breathtaking scenery of a popular tourist destination.

The News International reported that officials have announced a five-year ban on any new construction around the lakes of the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Thousands flock to the area each year to take in the unspoiled views of the mountainous valleys. However, those visitors prompted a wave of construction projects that threatened to do lasting environmental damage.

A senior official at the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency, Khadim Hussein, told The News International of the development ban: "If we let them construct hotels at such a pace, there will be a forest of concrete. People don't visit here to see concrete; people come here to enjoy natural beauty."

The mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan are home to a diverse array of wildlife, including the exceptionally rare snow leopard.

The so-called "ghost of the mountains" is one of the most elusive predators on Earth. Protecting the habitats of endangered species is another benefit of the development ban.

There's also a safety element to curbing unregulated development in the region. With over 13,000 glaciers, the most outside of the poles, Gilgit-Baltistan is home to thousands of glacial lakes.

As the atmosphere warms through human activity, the glaciers melt, and the lakes' limited capacity bursts with devastating results. A glacial lake outburst flood often occurs with little warning.

The situation is further complicated by escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as important cross-border data sharing has been shelved. In the early summer of 2025, monsoon rains and GLOFs caused 72 deaths in Pakistan by July 8, per The Times of India.

It is difficult for popular areas of natural beauty to manage the competing forces of conservation and economic opportunity driven by tourism.

Government intervention can help, but the responsibility for maintaining natural wonders ultimately falls on all of us. By making less impactful travel decisions, supporting eco-friendly travel destinations, and vacationing closer to home, it's possible to enjoy the best of both worlds.

