Trail cameras capture incredible footage of elusive 'ghost of the mountains' researchers have sought for years — here's what happened

Almost a decade after the first signs of an elusive big cat were uncovered in a nature reserve in northern India, trail cameras finally caught a glimpse of the so-called "ghost of the mountains."

According to a report by Indian Masterminds, the first signs of a snow leopard in the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary were detected in 2016. After a research team set a grid of a hundred trail cameras, proof that the snow leopard stalks the mountains of the sanctuary was finally captured. The discovery will greatly enhance researchers' understanding of the area's biodiversity and future conservation efforts.

Snow leopards are among the most elusive predators on the planet, found in the highlands of a dozen nations in Central Asia. They are solitary creatures that roam hundreds of miles, using stealth and their powerful legs to take down much larger prey. Snow leopards have large paws that act as natural snowshoes and a thick tail that provides balance and warmth, per the Snow Leopard Trust.

Photo Credit: iStock

They are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List and face challenges to their long-term future. Because they are opportunistic predators, they come into conflict with humans living in rural mountain areas.

They pose no threat to people but will hunt livestock if given the chance. According to Wildlife SOS, one analysis of snow leopard scat found that 89% of their diet came from livestock.

The biggest challenge is that their elusive nature and inhospitable habitat make them difficult to study. The World Wildlife Fund noted that 70% of their natural habitat has yet to be explored. As this story and others demonstrate, the use of trail cameras can go a long way toward filling in these critical information gaps in a noninvasive manner.

The confirmation of snow leopards in the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary is an exciting discovery that can galvanize local conservation efforts. Big cats are not only crucial to an area's biodiversity, but they also make for a powerful tool in raising awareness of critical climate issues.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.