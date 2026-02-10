Officials take bold action as industry threatens water supply: 'Will not be the panacea'

"We now have an opportunity."

In an effort to mitigate environmental damage, Ghana has imposed a ban on mining in its forest reserves.

Controlled mining was permitted in forests under regulations set in 2022. The regulations were repealed in 2025 to combat deforestation, water contamination, and cocoa crop destruction, according to Reuters.

Environmental advocacy group Fern noted that the repeal came in response to a "popular campaign" for forest and river protections that included protests and a general strike.

Illegal mining operations in the country — the world's sixth-largest producer of gold, according to Barron's — have undermined industrial aims and heightened sustainability risks. While the ban could be seen to put a strain on the sector, many of the top operators have already been spending money to address illegal mining, with increased investments in security and surveillance.

The new mining ban bolsters the government's ability to safeguard forests, water sources, and farms. Deforestation poses threats to wildlife and to human health, with one study finding that the practice had indirectly caused over half a million deaths in tropical regions between 2001 and 2020.

Mining threatens water supplies, too, as operations can leach heavy metals into critical sources. Cocoa production is also at risk when forest-based mining expands into agricultural areas.

Protecting the cocoa industry is an important aim for Ghana, one of the world's top cocoa producers. Extreme weather events, such as drought, have already impacted crops nationwide and led to shortages. The new ban can help to ensure that illegal operations won't exacerbate the already precarious conditions that farmers face.

Advocates and government officials are hopeful that the mining ban will help restore Ghana's forests. Daryl Mensah-Bonsu of advocacy group Da Rocha Ghana believes it's just the start for protecting the country's natural resources.

"The repeal alone will not be the panacea," Mensah-Bonsu told Reuters in December. "We now have an opportunity to … put in place a national forest development programme to restore and grow our forests to serve present and future generations."

