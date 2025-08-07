Major city set to tap into limitless underground energy source — here are the details

It provides consistent output and can lower energy bills.

A city in Spain is launching the largest geothermal plant in its region in a project that could offer a blueprint for urban energy systems around the globe, Renewable Energy Magazine reported.

The scheme in Valencia will use geothermal energy to heat and cool part of its City of Arts and Sciences, a cultural complex, dramatically cutting energy use and pollution at the site.

Geothermal energy uses Earth's natural thermal energy and is renewable. Unlike solar or wind power, it provides consistent output, and it can also lower energy bills for buildings and cities.

Valencia will use a closed-loop geothermal system to transfer heat between its Museum of Sciences and underground aquifers, which maintain a stable temperature of around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) year-round.

In summer, warm water from the museum will be cooled underground before cycling back. In winter, the process reverses, pulling heat from below to warm the building.

Once operational, the project is expected to save over 1 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and eliminate 335,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The power source isn't new — humans have used these geothermal features for thousands of years to stay warm and clean — but these days it is also used to heat and cool homes and buildings through technologies such as heat pumps.

This project stands out for applying the tech at scale in an urban, public setting. It also builds on Valencia's existing network of geothermal installations in public buildings, including its La Petxina sports complex.

For cities looking to cut costs and carbon, geothermal systems are long-lasting and low-maintenance, helping to provide consistent savings by reducing dependence on dirty fuels and grid power. They also contribute to cleaner air, a direct win for public health.

The project in Valencia is part of a broader €16 million ($18.5 million) overhaul of the City of Arts and Sciences to make it more sustainable, including with solar panels, air system upgrades, and water-efficiency measures.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.