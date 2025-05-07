Homebuilder announces innovative partnership that will save households millions on energy bills: 'Ensuring affordable access'

More than 1,500 Colorado homeowners are upgrading to clean, cost-effective HVAC systems thanks to a partnership between major homebuilder Lennar and Dandelion Energy, according to Electrek. Dandelion Energy specializes in geothermal heat pumps, and its innovations have made these sustainable systems simpler and more affordable.

The project, which is one of the largest geothermal rollouts in the country, will take place over the next two years. It represents a big step in Colorado's goal of negating the amount of greenhouse gases produced by human activity by reducing emissions and implementing methods of absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by 2050.

"Ensuring affordable access to geothermal heating and cooling is essential to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, and we're excited to be part of such a huge effort to bring this technology to so many new Colorado homes," said Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office.

Reducing the state's environmental impact isn't the only benefit of this project and others like it, either. Dandelion estimates that the 1,500 homeowners will save $30 million collectively over the next two decades compared to air-source heat pumps, per Electrek.

Geothermal heat pumps work by drawing heat energy from the earth and transferring it to your home in the cold months. In the warm months, it draws the heat from your home and transfers it outside. This process drastically reduces harmful carbon pollution by eliminating on-site combustion in favor of electricity.

These heat pumps reduce your energy bills by not only requiring less power in general, but also by reducing the amount of power used during peak energy demand. While upfront costs can be higher than other HVAC options, the savings compound over time. Once those initial costs are covered, you'll be saving a ton of money every year.

The best part is that there are ways to reduce those initial costs. Colorado offers tax credits for heat pump upgrades as well as rebate programs through Xcel Energy. On the federal level, there's the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers similar tax credits and rebates for sustainable home upgrades.

However, the current administration has consistently stated its intent to eliminate IRA subsidies, so you shouldn't wait if you're interested in upgrading to a heat pump.

