Movement gains steam to ban common restaurant item after negative impacts become clear: 'The time may be drawing near'

More locales are acting as more research is done.

A movement is afoot in Georgia that could ultimately result in one of the world's biggest pollutants being banned.

As Grice Connect reported, many restaurants across the state have quietly stopped using plastic foam, commonly known as Styrofoam. This change comes on the heels of many legislative attempts in recent years to ban takeout containers made of the toxic material.

"Although none of them have become statewide law, the time may be drawing near," Grice Connect wrote.

Because of its lightweight, insulating properties and low production costs, plastic foam was a staple of restaurants for decades, particularly for cups and takeout containers. But as more research is done on its environmentally damaging nature, more locales are attempting to curb its use.

Like other plastics, plastic foam is made using several chemicals and toxins. These get released into the atmosphere during the manufacturing process and remain in the product after its use.

Plastic foam also does not biodegrade and is not recyclable. Instead, it breaks up into smaller and smaller pieces that can eventually become microplastics — particles no bigger than 5 millimeters long. These pieces are easily ingested by animals, which cannot digest them, leaving the toxins in their systems.

Research has found that plastic foam takes up 30% of U.S. landfill space. That's why Georgia is joining other states in considering a ban on the material and promoting more sustainable packaging solutions, such as paper.

Washington enacted a ban on many plastic foam products, including takeout containers, coffee cups, and single-use coolers, in 2024. California has also put such a ban in place, and Nevada lawmakers are considering similar action.

It's not just plastic foam that could see the chopping block. Georgia lawmakers are also considering whether to ban single-use plastic bags — a move that could eliminate roughly 300 bags annually per person.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





