  • Business Business

Lawmakers pass sweeping new bill that could have big impact on takeout food orders — here's how

The bill still needs final approval.

by Lily Crowder
The bill still needs final approval.

Photo Credit: iStock

Styrofoam, or expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam, is a form of plastic, and its convenience has made it a widely used material, especially in food establishments — despite its dire drawbacks.

With the negative effects of EPS becoming more commonly known, bans and restrictions on the products are increasingly popular. According to a KTNV News article, Nevada may be the next place where these bans are implemented.

EPS takes hundreds of years to decompose, and that's a generous estimate. It's most likely to never decompose at all. As the material sits in landfills for extended periods of time, it poses a great threat to the environment. On top of piling up in landfills, it can be blown into waterways or break down into small pieces over time, being consumed by wildlife or even humans.

Nevada Assembly Bill 244 seeks to phase out Styrofoam food containers, hopefully starting in October of this year. As the Nevada Legislature has already passed the bill, it is now being delivered to the governor for approval.

Other states have taken the detrimental impacts of styrofoam into effect, including California, which as of 2025 will require restaurants to provide biodegradable, alternative material take-out boxes and cups. Meanwhile, Oregon also banned Styrofoam use in 2023, which went into effect this year.

While pushback to Styrofoam bans includes its notably cheap nature to purchase, paper and other biodegradable options don't typically come with a significantly higher price tag. What's more, by exposing yourself to less plastic, your health will thank you, and you'll save big down the line.

To limit plastic and microplastic consumption in your personal life, you can easily implement plastic-free alternatives to common products. For example, you can bring your own reusable bags to the grocery store, or reuse old jam jars for carrying drinks on the go, instead of plastic cups.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Should the federal government ban Styrofoam packaging material?

Absolutely ✅

Leave it to the states 🤔

No ❌

I don't care 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x