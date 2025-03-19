Car fans can't stop talking about the new $160,000 luxury EV from Genesis — here's what you need to know

Great news for those waiting for the next luxury EV. Genesis recently unveiled the production model of its flagship electric SUV, the Genesis GV90. Set to roll out early next year, this much-awaited, ultra-luxe, full-size electric vehicle is turning heads with its futuristic design and premium features. Peter Johnson of Electrek shared a sneak peek.

Near or far, night or day, the 2026 GV90 is instantly recognizable as a Genesis with its signature two-line LED headlamps and rear lights. What makes it distinct is its frameless windows, floating roof, flush door handles, "exclusive" trim, and Rolls-Royce-like coach doors.

The Neolun concept is further seen in the smooth and seamless interior design. Aesthetics are simple but luxurious, with a delicate balance of metal accents, dark wood, and silk leather. Another Neolun design feature that people from colder regions will appreciate is the ondol-style underfloor heating system, which enhances heating efficiency.

More important than aesthetics, though, is performance. California dealership Genesis of South Bay details exciting specs that boast powerful performance and battery efficiency. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system packs up to 500 horsepower, taking the car from 0 to 60 mph within 4.5 seconds. Its fast-charging, high-capacity battery takes only 20 minutes to recharge to 80%, giving enough power to cover approximately 300 miles.

Aside from the 24.6-inch infotainment dashboard display in other Genesis models, the GV90 features ceiling-mounted folding rear displays, voice command recognition, navigation functionality, and remote digital keys.

Sustainability-wise, Genesis prioritizes the use of environmentally friendly and responsibly sourced materials in its electric models. So, the GV90 is expected to have natural or recycled materials integrated into the design.

Luxury comes at a price, though. The projected range is $80,000 to $160,000, steeper than most EVs on the market. Still, the long-term savings on fuel and maintenance may be a good investment for those looking to transition to an EV without sacrificing luxury.

That said, choosing the right EV requires careful evaluation of various factors, including charging infrastructure, driving range, and lifestyle considerations. While the GV90 stands out as a strong option in the luxury EV segment, other models may better align with budgets, usage patterns, and personal preferences.

