Company revamps first all-electric vehicle with stylish design and high-tech features — here's what you need to see

Genesis recently unveiled an update to its first all-electric vehicle as part of a shift for more brands to ditch internal combustion engines for an environmentally friendlier battery. Electrek said the Genesis GV60 EV, first launched in 2021, offers a "stylish new design" and "even more tech" with its 2025 edition.

"One of the most noticeable features is the new front bumper," the article said. "You can see Genesis fine-tuned the front end with a new bumper and headlamps."

Meanwhile, the GV60 offers a tech-loaded interior system — not dissimilar to Tesla's tech-focused interior. It includes a 27-inch connected Integrated Cockpit infotainment system that Genesis stated is to eliminate "the bezel between the cluster and audio, visual navigation screen," per Electrek.

"It makes the interior feel more spacious," wrote Electrek. "The sporty new three-spoke steering wheel also enhances the interior."

While prices have not yet been released, people should save from the purchase of an electric vehicle. In The Cool Down Guide on purchasing electric vehicles, it's said that one could save $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, with some models qualifying for a $7,500 tax credit.

The latter tax credits may not be around for long given that the Trump administration has stated a want to take away the incentive. Nevertheless, those who purchase an EV are still in for tremendous savings that far outweigh the price of internal combustion engine cars.

In 2023, 14 million new electric cars were registered globally, indicating that a shift toward more sustainable cars is pervading the market. This trend is growing, as it's predicted that the amount of registrations will go up each year.

Genesis' new design marries functionality and aesthetics with savings and sustainability — which makes it even easier to make the switch to an EV today.

