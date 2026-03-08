General Motors executive reveals company's 'risky' EV strategy: 'We are going to win the … race'

"We're going to be selling a lot of these vehicles."

Automaker General Motors is betting big on a next-generation battery chemistry known as lithium-manganese-rich cells.

Unlike the lithium-ion batteries used in most electric vehicles, LMR cells use metals that are cheaper and more abundant.

As the Financial Times reported, General Motors hopes this new battery technology will help its EV fleet perform better at a lower cost.

Meanwhile, EV drivers are discovering they can save significant money by charging their vehicles at home rather than at public charging stations.

Kurt Kelty, the head of General Motors' electric vehicle business, called the investment "ambitious and risky."

"We are going to win the LMR race, and in 2028, when we introduce our product, we're going to be kicking butt, we're going to be selling a lot of these vehicles," Kelty said, per FT.

This alternative battery news is encouraging because battery costs are among the most significant factors in EV production costs. Reducing EV battery costs is a key factor in making EVs more affordable for mainstream buyers and accelerating EV adoption.

General Motors has experienced a challenging transition to EVs in recent years. However, new battery technology could help the company close the gap and become more competitive against EV rivals like Tesla.

Although LMR technology remains uncertain, its success could reshape EV cost structures and automaker competitiveness for decades to come.

Whether you choose a General Motors EV or another brand, cleaner vehicles can help you save significantly on gas and maintenance costs while reducing pollution.

All of these savings, combined with the promise of General Motors' LMR battery technology, stand to make EVs the practical, affordable, and sustainable approach to driving for the future.

"Love innovation," one Financial Times reader commented on the news. "Hope LMR makes it."

"It is not just the best battery tech needed to compete with the Chinese; it is reinventing the entire supply chain, new factories, new materials, everything rebuilt from the ground up with at least 30-40% cost reduction across the board," someone else wrote.

