General Motors CEO calls unexpected vehicles 'end game' despite extreme policy pushback: 'I still think we'll get there'

Electric vehicles lost a major financial boost in the U.S. when the $7,500 federal tax credit was cut late last year, and demand dropped soon after. According to Reuters, that policy change has forced car companies to reevaluate their direction. General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the company is still betting on EVs in the long term.

"It will take longer without the incentives, but I still think we'll get there over time," Barra said, according to Reuters.

Barra said the Trump administration's rollback of fuel-economy rules and emissions standards pushed GM to scale back billions of dollars in EV investments and lean more on gas-powered models, per the report. She said GM is now focusing on a mix of plug-in hybrids and traditional hybrids to stay flexible as regulations change. Even so, Barra said EVs remain the company's long-term goal because they are a "superior product for customers."

GM's long-term EV strategy includes lowering battery costs, which could make EVs even more affordable for the average buyer. For example, GM partnered with battery startup Mitra Chem to develop new lithium-ion battery materials to cut costs and improve performance. Plus, GM said the technology could reduce reliance on expensive metals such as nickel and cobalt, per the company's announcement.

Charging access is another key part of making EVs easier to own. GM joined Honda, BMW, and several other automakers in a $1 billion investment to build a nationwide network of fast-charging stations. The companies said the goal is to make charging more reliable and convenient across the U.S.

In terms of investments, Barra said some competitors have pulled back faster than expected. Ford, for example, took a $19.5 billion write-down after canceling several EV programs, per Reuters. GM also recorded a $1.6 billion charge related to its EV investments this month, following a $1.6 billion charge last year. Barra said she wants GM to stay prepared for future policy changes.

For consumers, especially those already interested in upgrading to an EV, the switch to an EV-dominant market could mean more choices, better prices, and easier charging over time. For those interested in the trajectory of these changes, it's important to support eco-friendly initiatives by major companies. Although it will take longer without government incentives, the path toward a larger EV market is still being paved.

