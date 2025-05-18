General Motors makes surprising announcement about the price of its electric vehicles: 'We feel good'

Inside EVs reported that General Motors is not planning to raise prices due to the current administration's tariff policies.

"We now expect pricing to be relatively consistent for the remainder of the year." GM CFO Paul Jacobson stated, according to the report.

This announcement is surprising. Several of GM's EVs are assembled in Mexico, so the company is bracing for a huge cost impact in the billions of dollars. However, according to the Inside EVs report, GM is currently planning to hold steady on consumer pricing through the rest of the year.

The article cites that the Equinox EV is currently the most affordable EV in the U.S. and that GM credits its Mexico build location for keeping costs so low. The low price, coupled with the vehicle's 300-plus mile range, has made Chevrolet the fastest-growing EV brand in the country.

GM said it is expecting a $4 billion to $5 billion impact based on the current tariff policy, affecting imports from Korea, Mexico, and Canada. It plans to offset some of the costs with "self-help initiatives" and increased U.S. production of battery components, according to the report.

Jacobson is confident that GM's wide EV lineup – from the $35,000 Equinox EV to the $130,000 Cadillac Escalade IQ – will help the company maintain pricing.

"We feel good about where pricing is versus where we started the year, so we've assumed things remain constant from here," Jacobson said, according to Inside EVs.

