Regulators announce new appliance ban alongside incentives for next-gen upgrades: 'Protecting public health'

There are some uncertainties right now.

The Bay Area has announced that it will ban gas water heaters starting in 2027 and will eventually ban gas furnaces and large commercial heating systems.

It's a major step forward for public and planetary health in California.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is spearheading this movement to improve air quality and reduce planet-warming gas pollution in the region.

This includes prohibiting the sale and installation of gas water heaters, according to a press release from Super Brothers Plumbing Heating & Air.

This does not mean existing heaters need to be replaced. The ban only pertains to new gas water heaters for residential and commercial buildings. This strategy will allow them to be fully phased out over time.

Stopping the sale of gas furnaces will be next up in 2029, and new large commercial heating systems will be prohibited starting in 2031. There are approximately 1.8 million gas water heaters and furnaces currently in the Bay Area, which pollute the air with nitrogen oxides.

"These emissions play a significant role in smog formation and pose serious health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases," the press release said. "Phasing out gas water heaters is expected to improve air quality, reduce health disparities in vulnerable communities, and pave the way for a sustainable future."

According to the release, "The ban on gas water heaters is expected to significantly reduce these emissions, improving air quality and protecting public health."

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

As part of its multiyear plan to eliminate gas appliances, the district is encouraging homeowners to choose electric alternatives like energy-efficient hybrid heat pump water heaters.

Heat pump water heaters are much better for the environment. Because they operate using electricity rather than gas and require less energy, they are responsible for less pollution and can help cool down the planet. Installing one can save you hundreds of dollars on your home's energy bill every month, too.

You can save even more money with the subsidies offered by the Inflation Reduction Act. It allows homeowners to claim direct rebates or a federal tax credit of up to 30% on the cost of heat pump water heaters and installation.

However, it's important to note that President Trump has indicated that he may eliminate these subsidies. This would require an act of Congress, and nothing is certain right now. But it would be smart to take advantage of these money-saving incentives while they are still available.

Companies like Cala can help homeowners do just that. It offers highly customizable and intelligent heat pump water heaters that use predictive technology to learn about your family's water usage and heat water exactly when it's needed.

This personalization can help significantly cut down on both your energy bills and your environmental footprint. Cala also provides free tools that let you compare products and find installation quotes in your area.

As the press release observed, those in California can access state-specific rebates and incentives to help reduce the cost of heat pump water heaters.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.