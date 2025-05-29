This high-performance water heater predicts your needs to save you money — and you can get $1,200 from the government to upgrade

"The energy my heat pump water heater is saving me is unbelievable."

High-tech water heaters have arrived, and they're changing the game.

Unless your water heater is malfunctioning, you probably don't give it much thought. What you don't know, however, is that it's needlessly costing you money.

While the cost varies from state to state, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority estimates that the average household can spend up to $600 on water heating annually, making it the second-highest home energy expense.

If you want to save money in the long run, switching to a high-tech heat pump water heater is your best bet.

You can receive $1,200 in federal tax credits when installing a heat pump water heater via the Inflation Reduction Act. However, the Trump administration intends to gut the IRA. While its future is currently uncertain — major changes would take an act of Congress — taking advantage sooner than later seems advisable.

IRA or no, the annual energy cost of a Cala heat pump water heater is less than just about any other type of water heater. Of course, you want your home appliances to do more than save some cash. Luckily, Cala's high-tech water heaters offer smooth functionality, too.

Unlike traditional water heaters, which convert fuel into heat, Cala's heaters use pre-existing heat from the air to warm water. This cost-efficient heating method also benefits the environment. Without relying on dirty energy to heat your home, these heaters reduce your pollution output.

Cala also makes uniquely smart water heaters that cater to your specific preferences. They're attuned to your home and heat water only when you need it most.

People are pumped about the future of this cutting-edge tech, with some already making the switch.

"The energy my heat pump water heater is saving me is unbelievable," one Facebook commenter said.

"Super interested in Cala," another wrote.

