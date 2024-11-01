Citizens concerned after governor vetoes bill that would require critical health warning labels: '[We] deserve the truth'

"[They] increase the risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems, but most people are unaware of this threat."

You might not think twice about flipping on your stove to make dinner, but the type of appliance you cook with could be affecting more than just your meal.

While California lawmakers recently tried to shed light on this kitchen concern, their effort hit an unexpected roadblock, according to The Washington Post.

What's happening?

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently vetoed a bill that would have required warning labels on new gas stoves. The labels would have informed shoppers about the pollutants these appliances release into homes, including nitrogen dioxide and benzene.

"We are disappointed that Governor Newsom vetoed legislation to give consumers more information about the health risks of gas stoves," Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG, told the Washington Post. "Gas stove emissions increase the risk of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems, but most people are unaware of this threat. Consumers deserve the truth when it comes to the danger of cooking with gas."

Research shows that most appliance store employees aren't trained to discuss the health aspects of different stove types with customers. When consumer advocates posed as shoppers, they found about three out of four salespeople denied or knew little to nothing about potential health concerns.

Why are gas stoves a threat to our health?

The air quality in your home affects your family's health, especially for little ones. Recent studies from Stanford University found that gas stoves can release levels of nitrogen dioxide that exceed safety guidelines set by major health organizations, and scientists at Harvard discovered that 95% of gas stoves they tested leaked benzene, even when turned off, according to the Post.

Young children and people with asthma or breathing difficulties are particularly sensitive to these indoor pollutants.

What can I do about gas stoves?

While the labeling law didn't pass, you have plenty of options to protect your family's health.

If you're cooking with gas, always use your range hood, if possible, to help ventilate your kitchen. It can make a real difference in air quality.

Consider switching to an electric or induction model, especially when it's time for a new stove. These alternatives cook food more efficiently and keep your indoor air cleaner. Government entities and many utility companies even offer rebates to cover the cost of switching to electric appliances.

In the meantime, simple steps like opening windows while cooking and using your back burners (your hood better ventilates them) can help reduce exposure to cooking pollutants. Even small changes in how we cook can create a healthier home environment for everyone.

