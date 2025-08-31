Driver shares video of upsetting sighting along major roadway: 'This is messed up'

More work is going to be needed.

Driving down the highway one afternoon, one Utah resident was disgusted — although not altogether shocked — to see an enormous column of black smoke billowing out of an oil refinery tower.

Markus Henderson (@markus.henderson) shared a video of the sight on TikTok.

"Utah be like: 'We have bad air pollution, I wonder why?'" he says from behind the camera.

"Utah complains about air pollution but lets fuel companies do this multiple times weekly in our cities," Markus wrote in the caption.

The fire — and ensuing black smoke — in question is something called gas flaring. When oil refineries distill crude oil into gasoline, jet fuel, and other commercial products, the process generates a lot of natural gas. Flaring, a form of burning, is how the refineries get rid of the excess natural gas.

Refineries do this for several reasons, but namely because a natural gas buildup can pose a safety hazard and a risk of explosion.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

"Understand why they do this but from an emissions standpoint this is messed up," Markus wrote. "They crack down on the public for our emissions and vehicle pollution but look aside for multi billion dollar industries and let them poison the population with no consequences."

As it turns out, many policy advocates agree with him. The natural gas generated by oil refining is a perfectly usable fuel source that goes to waste when it's flared, World Bank Group has argued.

That's one of the reasons that then-WBG President Jim Yong Kim and then-Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon launched the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative. It called for refineries to capture and sell their natural gas, or to reinject it back into the reservoir, rather than burning it.

Another motive behind the ZRF relates to air pollution and global heating. While flaring does effectively destroy several toxic compounds, its outputs into the atmosphere are far from neutral. Carbon dioxide and methane contribute to both short-term air pollution and long-term atmospheric warming, both of which pose major risks to the global population.

Fortunately, as the WBG noted, gas flaring has already decreased by 9% in the last three decades.

"Many oil field operators who flare associated gas, are making the investments necessary to reduce flaring. Many have also made the commitment to end routine flaring," the organization shared.

However, more work is going to be needed, and the more pressure that refineries feel from all angles — be it political, consumer, or industry — the faster they can change their pollutive processes and keep skies clear.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.