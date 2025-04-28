New report exposes massive corporations' alleged schemes to mislead consumers: 'Highly coordinated and planned attacks'

"These voices are being overwhelmed by the fossil fuel industry."

Companies in three countries actively campaign to block policies that reduce polluting gases, despite the adverse health effects for their consumers.

According to Grist, a report from a think tank based in London, InfluenceMap, showed that dirty energy companies in the U.S., EU, and Australia are using "similar lobbying tactics."

"They've also developed tailored narratives for each region to mislead consumers and promote gas use, according to the report," per Grist.

In 2019, Berkeley, California, announced the first ban against gas in the country. Other cities followed. These policies prompted the dirty energy companies to sue and campaign against the bans.

Trade groups, including the American Gas Association, have also pushed for laws to prevent bans from happening.

Companies also argue that they want consumers to have a choice, while they control consumers' options.

EU lobbyists have even successfully gotten incentives for hybrid models to keep gas in the mix.

While these companies and groups push hard against electrification, it benefits people.

For example, switching to an induction stove will provide better air quality for your family because it doesn't release toxic gases, like benzene and methane.

Cooking with an induction stove will also save you time — it boils water 50% faster than a traditional stove. It uses magnetism to heat up just the pan and food, so it's cool to the touch, which makes it safer for your family. That also means easier clean up because food doesn't get baked on.

If you rent or can't afford an entire kitchen revamp, induction plug-in stoves cost as little as $50, which makes it very easy to switch from your gas stove.

In addition to these benefits, it's also better for the environment. According to the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change, "renewables and 'technology-specific' policies have lowered emissions worldwide," per Grist.

Unfortunately, "fossil fuel and utility industries employ highly coordinated and planned attacks against one of the most important climate and public health measures," said Energy and Policy Institute researcher Itai Vardi.

There is a glimmer of hope since a small number of companies are looking to science and backing electrification.

Report co-author Vivek Parekh said, "These voices are being overwhelmed by the fossil fuel industry. The overwhelming opportunity here is for those voices to strengthen their advocacy for building electrification and the phaseout of gas."

