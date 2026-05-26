Popular squeeze toy sold at Walmart recalled over asbestos fears and risk of serious injury or death

The recall covers more than 121,000 toys, which Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet sell.

According to The Hill, federal regulators are recalling some Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys because they may contain asbestos.

The recall covers more than 121,000 toys, which Walmart and Ollie's Bargain Outlet sell. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said they pose a risk of "serious injury or death."

What happened?

The Orb Funkee Squeeze Toys in question are two Funkee Monkees models made by The Orb Factory. In a notice posted Thursday, the CPSC said the concern is that asbestos may be present in the sand inside the toys.

The affected products, as listed in The Hill's article, include one large golden Funkee Monkee and smaller Funkee Monkee toys sold in assorted colors. As noted, recalled toys have the date code 3102491A, which appears on the gold model's hand and the back of the smaller versions.

No injuries or incidents have been reported, but officials are still urging consumers to stop using the toys immediately.

The main concern is what could happen if the filling is released. If the sand inside contains asbestos and becomes airborne, people nearby could inhale the asbestos without realizing it.

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Why is the recall important?

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral, but it can still be dangerous. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the fibers are microscopic and can lodge in the lungs after exposure.

Over time, exposure has been linked to serious illnesses such as lung cancer, mesothelioma, and asbestosis.

Regulators are treating this issue seriously even though no injuries have been reported as a means of illness prevention. It's important for people around them to follow this recall to keep others around them, especially children, safer as well.

What can I do?

If you have one of the recalled Funkee Monkee toys, stop using it right away and keep it out of children's hands. Then, contact The Orb Factory to request a refund.

Consumers will be asked to confirm the toy's model and date code. The company said that customers should put the toy in a heavy-duty plastic bag and tape it shut.

If the toy has already broken and sand has spilled out, officials recommend taking added precautions. Wear gloves and a mask, and use a damp cloth to gather the sand.

Parents and caregivers may want to periodically check children's toys for recall notices, especially products that contain liquids, beads, sand, or other fillings. A quick check of the label or date code may be enough to catch a problem early and prevent a larger health risk at home.

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