Dad warns viral 'squishy dumpling' toys emit high levels of dangerous fumes

"It's concerning to say the least that this is a children's toy for ages 3 and up."

One Canadian dad has gone viral after sharing an alarming TikTok in which he showed that his daughter's "Squishy Dumpling" toy emitted high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In the April 26 video, which has now been viewed over 5.6 million times, he shared his story of realizing something was wrong with the toy.

"I noticed a very, very strong smell coming off of them. So, went ahead and got two of my own, put them in a bag with a VOC meter as a little experiment just to see what I would get. And to be quite honest, I did not think it would be this bad."

His air quality sensor, when placed away from the toys, saw total VOC levels in the air were roughly 17 parts per billion.

But after leaving the toys near the air quality reader in a bag for a few minutes, the level of VOCs shot up to nearly 1,600 parts per billion. While the "safe" level of VOCs varies between different agencies, some estimates state that safe levels exist below 500 parts per billion.

It should be noted, though, that sealing anything emitting VOCs in a bag is likely to produce higher rates than simply standing near the item, though the fact remains that a persistent strong odor could indicate a notable concentration.

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A recent study published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety found that many tactile toys, a category under which the Squishy Dumplings would fit, are "posing potential inhalation risks from VOCs; however, product-specific emission standards are absent."

The American Lung Association notes that VOCs are often found in household products, from paints, to cleaning products, to cosmetics, and can even come from cigarettes and gas-powered household appliances.

If exposure to VOCs is significant enough, people can experience headaches, respiratory issues, dizziness, and the development of allergies. The Lung Association also explains that some VOCs, like benzene or formaldehyde, can cause cancers.

Jordan Collinet, the dad who posted the TikTok, wrote in the caption of the video, "It's concerning to say the least that this is a children's toy for ages 3 and up. … I would just like verification of if these have been tested and deemed to be safe by an official consumer safety agency."

Collinet did not provide a direct confirmation of the model of squishy dumpling he bought, but they appear to visually match the "Mystery Dumpling Squishy Large with Steamer" product listing on Walmart's website.

After initially testing VOC levels from the toys, the dad went on to test VOC levels that came off a can of paint before asking, "Do you want your children's toys to be less safe than a can of paint from the hardware store?"

And while Collinet noted that his air quality test wasn't foolproof, he's right to question whether his kid's toys are safe and ensure that standards exist.

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