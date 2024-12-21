Government announces new law that could drastically change parking lots nationwide — here's what you need to know

France is taking a major step toward renewable energy by requiring large parking lots to install solar canopies.

As The Progress Playbook reported, France first announced this policy in 2023 and finalized it recently. It will apply to outdoor parking areas larger than 1,500 square meters, with the aim of expanding the country's clean energy output.

Under the new law, most large parking lots will soon be covered by solar panels, transforming them into mini power plants. This mandate aligns with France's goal to accelerate renewable energy adoption and reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, such as coal and gas.

In addition to generating clean energy, solar canopies offer another perk: shade for parked cars, protecting them from overheating in the sun.

France already boasts one of the world's cleanest power grids, with nuclear energy supplying 65% of the country's electricity in 2023, according to Statista. Renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar also play a significant role, with solar accounting for 5% of the mix. However, this mandate aims to increase solar's share in the grid while reducing the country's 8% reliance on fossil fuels.

Solar carports have several advantages. Johan Pienaar, CEO of Eversolar, explained to The Progress Playbook that they make excellent use of space, are easy to maintain, and generate high yields because panels can be optimally positioned. Though they come with higher upfront costs compared to rooftop solar systems, their efficiency ensures a similar cost per kilowatt-hour over time.

"From a return on investments perspective, solar carports definitely make sense," Pienaar said.

Even outside of France, solar carports are growing in popularity as a practical and efficient solution for generating renewable energy. They optimize space, provide shade, and reduce the heat-island effect in urban areas, which is when urban areas become significantly warmer than surrounding areas due to heat absorption by buildings and roads.

By adopting this model on a large scale, France is setting an example for other nations seeking to boost renewable energy adoption while maximizing utility in everyday spaces. As the world shifts toward a cleaner energy future, mandates such as this demonstrate how policy can drive innovation and create a sustainable impact.

