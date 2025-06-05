Innovative company completes offshore project that will bring low-cost energy to 800,000 homes: 'Another meaningful step'

A wind farm off the coast of France has brought the country closer than ever to large-scale clean energy use.

In May, the sustainable energy company Ocean Winds announced the successful installation of its first wind turbine. It plans to install 61 turbines by September. Upon completion of this wind farm, Ocean Winds is expected to provide almost 800,000 French residents with clean, renewable energy.

"We are proud to support the installation of 61 turbines for EMYN," said Peter De Pooter, the manager of Offshore Energy Structures at Jan De Nul. "This project represents another meaningful step toward accelerating the shift to renewable energy, and it strengthens our track record in delivering offshore wind projects in France and across Europe."

Wind energy is essentially a no-lose proposition. It emits far less carbon dioxide than its fossil fuel and gas counterparts and has relatively low operation costs as well. The turbines may not look pretty, but they don't take up that much space and are a consistent form of energy generation, especially in rural areas.

Additionally, investment in wind energy farms will lower energy costs, provide more stability for local electrical grids, promote energy independence, and create new jobs; the Ocean Winds turbine project is expected to provide over 1,500 jobs in the area. As many nations and cities continue to look for ways to provide a cleaner and safer future for their citizens, harnessing the wind is about as safe a bet as it gets.

All involved were celebratory about this major step forward.

"The installation of EMYN's first turbine is a powerful demonstration of Ocean Winds' commitment to France's energy transition and our contribution to offshore wind development in the country and in the region." said Marc Hirt, Ocean Winds' country manager for France, in a press release.

"The installation of the first offshore turbine at Yeu-Noirmoutier marks an important milestone toward achieving the ambitious targets of offshore wind in France," added Yara Chakhtoura, the managing director for Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa France. "We are proud to manufacture and install the turbines for this offshore wind farm and thereby contributing to the energy transition and decarbonization in France."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.