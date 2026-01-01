Expert debunks misleading claim about major US energy sources: 'Far more complex than represented'

A climate expert online is calling out misleading claims made by another individual that ignore the full scope of data available, showing how misinformation can disrupt conversations surrounding sustainability and climate-related issues.

On TikTok, former U.S. climate negotiator liaandtheworld (@liaandtheworld) explained that while fracking produces 50% less carbon at the point of combustion, methane is also produced at the same time and is "80 times" more powerful than carbon dioxide over a shorter period of time. She also noted that satellite data is showing that oil and gas methane emissions are higher than estimated.

#thefreepress #climate #climateaction ♬ Pulse of Progress - AtomsCraft @liaandtheworld @The Free Press and @Lucy say that "fracking is 50% less carbon emissions than coal". That is only true at the point of combustion and ignores methane leakages - which can cancel out the climate benefits of fracking over coal. Gas might be a bridge, but it's a fragile one and it's climate impacts are far more complex than represented in her video. #takedown

Lia added that if methane leakage goes higher than a very thin margin, the benefits of gas over coal are essentially canceled out in the short term. There's also the long-term impact of fracking on air and water quality in the areas close to fracking sites, as well as earthquakes and other adverse effects on communities.

"Gas might be a bridge, but it's a fragile one and its climate impacts are far more complex than represented in her video," she said, referring to the original video she reacted to.

The original video, from a woman named Lucy who identifies as a former climate activist who "broke up with the movement," claimed that fracking has 50% less carbon emissions than coal. But as Lia explained, that number is skewed and doesn't factor in the whole picture of fracking's impact.

Fracking involves injecting sand, water, and chemicals into bedrock at high pressures to allow gas and oil to flow into a well to be collected, according to the Yale School of Public Health. This method produces the aforementioned planet-warming gases, as well as wastewater, air, and noise pollution. Fracking has also been linked to severe human health risks, including increased risks of cancer, asthma, and negative pregnancy outcomes.

People in the comments were thankful for Lia's explanations and dedication to pointing out the fuller picture of information.

"We love a fact checking baddie," one person said.

Another noted they were frustrated by the misinformation video, writing, "I think what irks me the most is that she is legit misleading people and putting [them] down the wrong path."

