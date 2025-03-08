State unveils its largest energy project after completing construction: 'There are so many jobs waiting to be filled'

"These projects will take off."

It just got easier to have clean energy and see more job growth in Ohio as Electrek reported that Fox Squirrel Solar — the largest solar farm in Ohio — is fully online and sending electricity to the grid.

EDF Renewables North America built Fox Squirrel Solar, their largest onshore clean energy project, with 1.4 million solar panels and 159 inverters. It can generate enough power for 118,000 households.

With solar energy, Ohio residents can experience reduced air pollution and cuts in their energy bills. According to EnergySage, homeowners may save $31,000 and $100,000 over the lifetime of their solar panel system.

Solar also produces reliable electricity without releasing planet-warming air pollutants, unlike coal. Cleaner air also means better health and life expectancy as polluting gases from burning dirty fuels have been linked to illnesses including asthma, cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, and more, according to the Union for International Cancer Control.

Other cities are taking on similar solar initiatives. In California, the Camino Solar project from Avangrid will produce enough energy to power 14,000 homes and create about 100 jobs, according to energynews. Madison Gas and Electric and We Energies came together for the largest solar project in Wisconsin history — the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, which features 830,000 double-sided solar panels, per a press release.

In addition to reducing reliance on dirty energy, Fox Squirrel Solar in Ohio will breathe life into the local economy. Electrek reported that senior vice president of EDF Renewables North America, Kate O'Hair, stated, "Fox Squirrel has brought hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to Madison County throughout the development and construction phase."

A commenter remarked, "There are so many jobs waiting to be filled in renewable energy projects! When we stop listening to politicians bought out by oil and gas companies, and demand a better future for our children, these projects will take off."

Despite the environmental and economic impact, some commenters were leery about the amount of land used for the project.

Someone wrote, "Disgraceful use of land…Please follow up with actual performance reports [in] the next 5 years."

