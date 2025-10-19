US agency sparks backlash with plan that will pass costs onto consumers: 'There is no need for this'

"We're waiting for a compelling reason and one is not emerging."

Some homeowners in the United States will be footing the bill to keep fossil fuel-reliant power plants open.

What's happening?

According to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, the Department of Energy has directed plants in Pennsylvania and Michigan to remain open for a total of 180 days past their intended retirement dates due to a supposed energy supply crisis.

The DOE also approved a plan to pass the costs of this ongoing opening onto local residents. Officials justified the measure as a means to meet a growing energy emergency.

"We need to stop digging the hole, keep working power plants open today, and do everything we can in the regulatory framework to allow new capacity to be added to our grid so we can lead in the AI race," said U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, per the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Wright had previously called the future of coal use "long and bright."

Critics have argued that the states are currently exporting energy to neighbors and are seeing no energy shortfalls. The costs of keeping these plants open are effectively subsidizing the energy use of neighbors.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Opponents also say one of the plants, Eddystone in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was only running for 1% of the time between 2020 to 2023.

"There is no need for this plant to continue operating," said Jessi Eidbo, senior advisor at the Sierra Club, per the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. "We're waiting for a compelling reason and one is not emerging."

Why is dirty fuel-reliant energy concerning?

On top of being some of the most expensive options, burning oil and gas for grid-scale energy is a major contributor to atmospheric pollution.

That pollution leads to increasing destructive weather patterns, like droughts, heat waves, and floods. The damage from these has incurred significant housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

What's being done to avoid dirty fuels for energy?

Opposition has suggested that PJM Interconnection has been slow to approve new energy projects, giving existing coal-fired power plants a chance to keep running.

Clearing the backlog of approvals could strengthen the region's grid with the help of renewable energy.

"You have this administration striking down wind to keep these plants running, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense," said Jon Gordon, director of the electricity industry group Advanced Energy United, per the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. "It's really the most expensive way to meet resource needs for ratepayers."

Grid-provided power remains heavily reliant on dirty fuels, but homeowners can choose an alternative to reduce the polluting impact of their energy needs.

For example, domestic solar panels can harness the power of the sun to create energy, significantly reducing energy bills in the process.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.