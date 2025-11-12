US officials spark backlash with moves that benefit big corporate donors: 'The effort has escalated dramatically'

As global temperatures continue to rise and extreme weather events become more common, communities in the U.S. are looking to hold the fossil fuel industry responsible for increasing carbon emissions. However, the Trump Administration may be standing in the way.

What's happening?

As reported by Inside Climate News, there is a concerted effort to shield fossil fuel companies from being held accountable for damages caused by rapidly shifting climate conditions. These efforts are allegedly being orchestrated by corporate lobbyists acting in the best interest of billion-dollar companies.

This aligns with President Donald Trump's executive order, which boasts the concept of "Unleashing American Energy," an initiative focused on boosting domestic energy production by reducing regulations, streamlining approvals, and promoting fossil fuels.

While the goal of the directive is to strengthen the economy and lower energy bills for Americans, critics have argued that the move only continues to inflict irreparable damage to the environment. As states look to bring climate-based lawsuits against the most impactful fossil fuel industries, measures to block these efforts have increased.

Why is lobbying from the fossil fuel industry important?

"The effort has escalated dramatically in the past six or seven months," said Richard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity. Wiles argues that as the Trump Administration continues to implement its policies geared towards fossil fuel production, lobbyists have upped their game to prevent the fossil fuel industry from being taken to court.

According to a report from Climate Power, oil companies spent $445 million in the last presidential election cycle, including $96 million in "direct donations" to Trump's election campaign. But perhaps more noteworthy, nearly a quarter of a billion dollars was spent on lobbying efforts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

In 2019, then-Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey sued the Exxon Mobil Corporation for "deceptive advertising to Massachusetts consumers and for misleading Massachusetts investors about the risks to Exxon's business posed by fossil fuel-driven climate change."

What's being done about the damages caused by the fossil fuel industry?

Despite the evidence-based links between fossil fuel use and rising global temperatures, industry insiders are lobbying Congress for liability protection against pending lawsuits, much like the one seen in Massachusetts.

Wiles explained that the organized effort could set an undesirable precedent if it were to pass through Congress. "It's just this superbly choreographed effort on the part of the oil industry and its allies to get gun-industry-style legal immunity for all the damage that they've caused," Wiles added.

This concerted effort has now reached the highest court in the country. In 2018, Boulder County, Colorado, filed a lawsuit against both Suncor Energy and ExxonMobil, alleging the companies contributed to rising global temperatures by misleading the public about the dangers of fossil fuels. After multiple attempts to have the lawsuit thrown out at the state level, the companies have turned to the Supreme Court.

According to Pat Parenteau, emeritus professor of law at Vermont Law and Graduate School, if the Supreme Court agrees with the companies and dismisses the lawsuit, it could have a cascading effect for the remaining climate liability lawsuits in the country.

"If they do step in, that's huge. That changes everything," Parenteau said. "That is the end game."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



