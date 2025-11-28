Diner outraged after opening fortune cookie at local restaurant: 'Never in my life have I seen something like this'

You can't escape from advertisements these days, it seems. They're everywhere, even beyond billboards and ads on television.

One Redditor came across an ad in the most unexpected of places and shared a photo of it in the r/marketing subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a person's hand holding a small slip of paper advertising a casino. The Redditor wrote, "An ad inside a fortune cookie! Never in my life have I seen something like this. Thoughts on this?"

Fellow Reddit users had many thoughts on this form of advertising and weren't afraid to share them.

"I hate this with every fiber of my being," one Redditor fumed.

Another person exclaimed, "Not the fortune cookie! Is NOTHING sacred?!"

Unfortunately, nothing in the world of advertising is sacred anymore. Advertisements inundating us with a variety of unneeded and unwanted services and products are everywhere, from fortune cookies (apparently) to the very sidewalks we walk upon.

Somehow, this already out-of-control advertising seems to be getting even worse, and when you consider advertising's negative impacts on people, this can be downright harmful instead of just annoying.

Ads encourage people to purchase more than they want or need, leading to excessive consumption, which then leads to an increase in goods tossed into already overcrowded landfills. This increases the amount of carbon pollution in our atmosphere and contributes to rising global temperatures.

Sometimes, ads, like the one the Redditor shared, can have an adverse effect on people's physical and mental health. While casinos are fine in moderation, if someone with a gambling addiction had received that fortune cookie ad, it might have encouraged them to go on a gambling spree and lose significant amounts of money.

Excessive advertisements come with plenty of other downsides, as well, as evidenced by the Michigan Journal of Economics' look at the pros and cons of advertising.

While most people seem to be sick and tired of advertisements found absolutely everywhere, it seems as if corporations haven't yet gotten the hint.

As one Redditor said, "There's no escaping ads. We're in their world now."

