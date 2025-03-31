Passenger captures jarring video inside chaotic train station setup: 'This is a nightmare'

A recently shared video on Reddit sparked controversy online. The video revealed the inside of a train station in Shanghai, which is filled with giant advertisement screens.

While at first glance, the video may seem harmless, Redditors highlighted how the relentless screens fuel overconsumption.

Redditors in the r/transit forum were appalled by the constant ads.

"...Can't we have a NORMAL railroad station without electronic lit screen ads on every wall???" one user responded.

"This is a nightmare," another Redditor commented.

Advertisements like these are not only distracting for travelers but also overwhelming. Massive screens and advertisement inundation encourage a toxic cycle of overconsumption. When consumers continue to overbuy, it encourages companies to increase supplies, which drives the manufacturing and transportation of new goods. This process only exacerbates the overheating of our planet by releasing harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Overconsumption is a major global problem, with countries and companies bombarding residents with advertisements. Our digital age has only fueled overconsumption, as consumers have easy access to thousands of online stores. To put this in context, consumers purchase five times as many clothes now as they did in the 1980s, Bank & Vogue reports.

Despite the frustrating ads spreading across the globe, there are still ways you can combat overconsumption. Some people have adopted a minimalist mindset, embracing underconsumption and becoming conscious buyers.

With a "quality over quantity" philosophy, underconsumers focus on selecting timeless, high-quality items that endure rather than cheaply made items that reflect changing trends.

By shopping secondhand, you can also help decrease the amount of waste in landfills.

Redditors continued to discuss the problems underlying constant advertisements.

"I don't like my walls to have ads," one user wrote. "...hate this trend of putting up a screen on every last thing,"

Another Redditor added, "...it's advertising overload!"

