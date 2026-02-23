Diner sparks outrage with photo of 'disturbing' discovery inside fortune cookie: 'Hope you left a review'

The goal of advertisements has always been to reach people in ways they least expect. But lately, it seems that advertisers are taking this to a whole new level as commercials and ads have penetrated nearly every aspect of society.

One frustrated poster took to the r/WaitWhat subreddit to share their horror after discovering an advertisement in their food.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



It then shows a picture of a fortune cookie with an ad for a local casino, suggesting the diner try their luck at the local establishment. "Literally a casino ad in my fortune cookie, I'm done," wrote the original poster.

"Disturbing," responded one Redditor.

Ads like these are frustrating for several reasons. First and foremost, they are quite simply annoying to encounter during a meal. They also make people's experiences navigating the world actively worse.

Furthermore, they encourage a culture of massive, excessive consumption. This contributes to environmental degradation as more items end up in landfills or our oceans. Producing all this nonstop material consumes precious resources and generates pollution. This pollution is increasing global temperatures and threatening the health and survival of all living things.

Unfortunately, this intrusive advertisement is not an isolated incident. For instance, another Redditor described their frustration with a floating billboard on a boat in Miami, ruining an otherwise beautiful beach day. Likewise, a frustrated pedestrian was annoyed by mobile media billboards driving around Edinburgh, Scotland.

Even people's private spaces are no longer safe. A horrified homeowner was shocked when their "smart" fridge started showing ads in the middle of their own kitchen.

One commenter on the original post summed up the frustration. "Everything in this country has to be monetized, commodified or turned into some 'engagement opportunity.' Even fortune cookies aren't safe anymore."

Another added: "Hope you left a review."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



