Florida beachgoer captures photo of strange scene floating offshore: 'It's gone past like 3 times in the last 2 hours'

A Reddit user is calling out a floating advertisement that interrupted their relaxing beach day in Miami.

The post, shared with users in the r/boringdystopia community, shows a boat carrying a large billboard cruising through the water just offshore from a sandy beach. According to the original poster, the advertising vessel had made multiple passes during their visit.

"Boat advertising billboard on Miami Beach. It's gone past like 3 times in the last 2 hours," they wrote.

The image captures a sunny afternoon at the beach, with swimmers visible in the turquoise water. Behind them, a boat floats carrying a billboard for an anti-chafing product. The ad displays the slogan "Not today, chafing."

Photo Credit: Reddit

For beachgoers hoping to unplug and enjoy the water, the sight of commercial messaging floating through the ocean adds another marketing channel to an already ad-filled world. From phone screens to gas station pumps to the open water, advertising follows consumers into spaces that once provided a break from daily life.

This kind of aggressive marketing can encourage more unnecessary purchasing and consumption. When ads appear in every corner of life, the constant exposure normalizes buying as a default response to every minor inconvenience. Marketers create problems and then sell solutions, and the more ads people see, even in surprising places, the more this cycle continues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The ocean, a destination many people visit to feel a sense of calm and connect with nature, is now one more venue for companies to compete for people's attention.

Commenters on the post shared their frustrations about the inescapability of modern advertising.

"The only place we don't get ads anymore is in our dreams, and if Futurama hasn't missed a beat yet," one user wrote, referencing the popular animated show's fictional "dream advertising" technology.

"That's nuts," another commenter added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.