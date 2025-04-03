Customer horrified by unexpected item inside fortune cookie: 'That would be the last time that place got my business'

"I'm so sick of ads being forced into everything."

While it is true that companies need marketing and advertising to survive, a lack of it doesn't seem to be a problem in the modern day. According to Adfuel, the average person is exposed to somewhere between 4,000 and 10,000 advertisements a day.

One Reddit user found advertising in the most unexpected of places: the inside of a fortune cookie.

"Local Chinese restaurant using credit union ads in fortune cookie," the OP wrote, sharing a picture of the fortune cookie, which featured an ad for First Financial Credit Union, to the r/mildlyinteresting community.

"That would be the last time that place got my business," one commenter stated.

"No escape - now my f****** food is advertising to me," another user said.

Consumers are finding advertisements everywhere — from billboards on moving trucks to on-screen display ads inside their cars. While some ads are simply a nuisance and can be ignored, other ads are infiltrating the most inappropriate places, such as highways, and can pose a risk to public health.

The constant advertising also encourages consumers to spend more money by buying new things that they may not necessarily need or products that are not built to last, such as fast fashion. Excessive consumption inflates the demand for new products, which require natural resources for production and transport, contributing to planet-overheating pollution and overfilled landfills.

You can take small steps to help shift the needle on environmental issues caused by global overconsumption.

If you need a wardrobe refresh, try shopping secondhand at a thrift store. Online options such as Facebook Marketplace are great options as well for furnishing your home, for example. You can also check Buy Nothing groups to save even more on household items you may need.

Even though businesses are constantly advertising to consumers, it doesn't mean you always have to spend money to buy new things.

"Dystopian," one user commented about the ad inside the fortune cookie.

"I'm so sick of ads being forced into everything," another commenter said.

