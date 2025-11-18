Former Amazon driver sparks outrage with shocking workday stories: 'I've never felt this much pain'

"That was the line in the sand for me."

Amazon has long faced criticism from workers' rights and environmental protection groups, and one former employee's viral Reddit post is reigniting those concerns.

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the poster shared their experience working as an Amazon delivery driver. After being laid off and desperate for a job, they took a delivery position at Amazon. They quit after just one day.

According to the post, the driver was assigned 120 stops and 380 packages for their first shift, averaging roughly one stop per minute. About four hours into a 10-hour day, they began feeling back and knee pain with every step. "I used to work in construction, and I've never felt this much pain," they wrote.

When their supervisor said they were moving too slowly, reality hit.

"I just realized all this for $19.50 an hour," they said. "I made more money delivering pizzas in college than I did working for Amazon. So from now on, if I need something, I'll go to [Facebook] Marketplace, or I'll go to a store in person."

The post has reignited outrage about Amazon's working conditions, particularly for delivery drivers and warehouse employees who face intense quotas and long hours. Workers deserve better, especially for one of the most successful companies in the world.

This isn't the first time Amazon has come under fire for labor and environmental issues. Its data centers have been linked to heavy energy use and pollution, while its packaging and transportation operations contribute to massive amounts of plastic waste and pollution that harm communities and wildlife.

However, the company has made some efforts to address these concerns, including introducing electric delivery vans, revamping packaging, and supporting environmental initiatives.

Still, many feel the changes don't go far enough, and situations like this worker's shed light on the reality of work at (and shopping from) Amazon and why we should all consider shopping locally for the human and environmental benefits.

"Years ago, I saw a tweet saying that when you place an order on Amazon, it starts a chain of human suffering that ends at your doorstep," one wrote. "That was the line in the sand for me."

Another Reddit user wrote: "Please, I beg you, keep sharing your story. People need to hear this."

"So many people try to defend the Amazon work conditions, and it blows my f****** mind," one commenter added.

