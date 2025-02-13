Worry spreads as government remains silent on proposed ban of carcinogen found in hair products: 'Creates this world of unknowns'

Hair products containing the chemical are a risk to salon workers and are linked to hormone-related diseases.

A Food and Drug Administration proposal to ban formaldehyde — a harmful chemical commonly used by embalmers — from use in hair-straightening products could be dead on arrival in Washington, D.C.

That's because the plan was not finalized under former President Joe Biden. And recent actions by President Donald Trump that nixed rules for industrial wastewater safety have consumer watchdogs worried about other public health measures, according to CNN.

What's happening?

Formaldehyde is part of some hair relaxers and pressing products. The chemical carries a range of health risks, from reproductive problems to cancer, per CNN.

The National Cancer Institute reported that the substance has been studied regarding health concerns since the 1980s. Some scrutiny involved funeral directors and others who commonly handle it, with findings "suggesting" increased risks for certain cancers.

Hair products containing the chemical are a risk to salon workers and are linked to hormone-related diseases, CNN added.

"Even though it would have really important public health impacts across the country, I'm not confident that this is something that is going to become an FDA priority or something that we're going to see the FDA push through," Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at the nonprofit Environmental Working Group, told the news agency.

Why should consumers be concerned?

Watchdogs and consumer advocates are on the front lines fighting for regulations that keep products safe. But sometimes it takes decades for harmful substances to be banned, as evidenced by the recent prohibition of Red No. 3 dye in foods.

A Washington walk-back, or even indifference, on formaldehyde protections could be a significant setback for momentum to ensure cleaner products.

Action on a proposal to ban the chemical was delayed throughout 2024. The next "action date" is in March, according to the government.

"When you have a new administration come in who is a different political party than the prior administration, that creates this world of unknowns," Florida attorney Allison Stevenson told CNN. She specializes in cosmetics-related litigation.

CNN reported the rule could particularly benefit Black women who often use the chemical-laden products, and are targeted by marketing for them.

The proposed ban could be published, left in "limbo," or withdrawn, according to the news agency.

How can I find cleaner products?

Women's Voices for the Earth published a list of formaldehyde-containing products to avoid. Walmart and EWG also have resources to help you choose healthier self-care brands, which are perfect examples of the benefits of staying educated on what products are good — both inside and out.

Advocating for consumer protections is also a way to make an impact, because your voice and votes count. CNN reported that some states are taking action on formaldehyde independent of federal rules, for example.

