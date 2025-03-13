Supply of life-saving medical products could be delayed by government freeze: 'This is a huge mess to untangle'

The news is concerning in both the short term and the long term.

The Trump administration's freeze of foreign aid has halted many people's access to crucial ongoing medications for HIV, malaria, and other high-risk diseases.

These problems are in line with what officials have said are unintended consequences of sweeping government freezes and cuts, though they remain unaddressed thus far.

Now, experts say that the consequences of the USAID freeze are disrupting the medical product supply chain and driving up prices for life-saving treatments.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, USAID typically spends about $600 million annually on medicines, equipment, and diagnostic tests to help people in disadvantaged countries. However, the agency has now been cut off from spending, and there are far-reaching implications.

Medication and medical supply orders, which are usually made months in advance, are now on hold. Patients receiving continuous treatments can no longer receive necessary care.

Meanwhile, the global health supply chain is experiencing ripple effects from the foreign aid freeze. Experts say that a considerable backlog is already forming and that treatment prices will increase because of the order disruptions.

Fitsum Lakew Alemayehu, African Union liaison manager at WACI Health, told Reuters, "There will be a huge backlog. In Africa, millions have been on those treatments."

"This is a huge mess to untangle," said Health Response Alliance's CEO Tom Cotter.

Why is foreign health aid important?

The news of halted foreign aid for essential medical treatments is concerning in the short term and the long term. There will be immediate effects for the people who cannot continue with the treatments they started.

Even if the funding freeze lasts only 90 days during a review period, as President Donald Trump initially indicated, production, delivery, and potentially legal issues will still need to be resolved before medicine and supply delivery can continue as in the past.

This news is also concerning because of the rise in vector-borne illnesses worldwide. Our planet's steady overheating is creating ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and thrive.

These insects are adapting to the rising temperatures, increasing the disease risks for people worldwide, especially in poor regions without access to readily available medications.

What's being done about the global disease risks?

Companies that supply medical products are closely monitoring the halted foreign aid situation to help patients continue to gain access to the medications they depend on. Yet much is currently uncertain as HIV clinics close, emergency food aid halts, and research stops.

Given this uncertainty, communities must take preventative action to protect vulnerable people's health and curb our worsening climate conditions.

Although some diseases are unpreventable, there are simple actions individuals can take to protect themselves from other conditions.

For example, you can keep disease-carrying mosquitoes out of your yard and garden with naturally repelling plants like lavender and marigolds. Fortunately, there are many alternatives to toxic chemicals that you can use to keep mosquitoes away and reduce your disease risks.

