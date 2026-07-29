Ford recalls 565,691 Broncos, Bronco Raptors over engine wiring fire risk

Drivers might first get a dashboard alert or see smoke coming from the vents.

Hundreds of thousands of Ford Bronco owners are now being urged to check whether their SUV is included in a major safety recall tied to a possible engine-compartment fire, as WAKA reported.

What's happening?

The recall by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) covers 565,691 Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs from the 2021 through 2026 model years after Ford identified wiring in the engine compartment that could short-circuit and raise the chance of a fire.

Ford believes only roughly 1% of the recalled vehicles are affected, per the notice. The automaker says the harness did not have enough protection, which can leave wiring exposed and susceptible to a short.

If that occurs, drivers might first get a dashboard alert or see smoke coming from the vents before flames appear on the passenger side of the engine compartment.

VIN searches are already available on NHTSA.gov, where the case appears under campaign number 26V468. Ford lists the same recall internally as 26S55.

Why does it matter?

Owners may need to interrupt commutes, adjust work schedules, arrange childcare, or go without their vehicle while they wait for a repair appointment.

The company says it has not received reports of crashes or injuries connected to the problem. However, in the recall report, the NHTSA said 15 possible incidents prompted Ford to investigate the potential issue.

After that probe, it found the wiring flaw, prompting the recall. Car recalls are unfortunately common, and not limited to just one brand or two. They do illustrate that automakers have a long way to go in producing vehicles that are reliably safe.

What's being done?

Ford says dealerships will install new covers over the wiring at no cost to owners.

Anyone wondering whether their SUV is part of the recall can search the VIN on NHTSA.gov, then reach out to a dealer if it is. Ford customer service is also available at 1-866-436-7332 for recall help.

According to the recall notice, possible warning signs include smoke from the air vents, dashboard alerts, and any heat or flames on the passenger side of the engine compartment.

Owner notification letters will start arriving on August 24, per the recall notice. From there, drivers can get the free fix.

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