Ford announces major partnership to make holiday travel easier for Americans: 'Certainly makes things ... more pleasant'

Just in time for the holidays, the American automaker Ford is making it easier to charge electric vehicles on the road.

As Electrek reported, Ford now allows EV drivers to use Plug & Charge at IONNA stations nationwide. IONNA is a quickly growing charging network with at least 1,100 fast chargers currently available or under construction.

Additionally, Ford is integrating Plug & Charge with its own branded fast chargers at over 330 Ford dealerships. When EV drivers use Plug & Charge, it's easier to locate a nearby charger and pay for the charge.

The Ford app gives drivers access to 21 different charging networks, including Tesla and Electrify America. The automaker plans to continue expanding its charging options to make EV driving safer and more practical.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

This news from Ford is encouraging, as it stands to advance the widespread adoption of clean-energy transportation.

Now is a prime time to expand EV charging options, with the busy holiday travel season approaching and more people choosing to drive electric vehicles in general.

Ford has been making strides in its sustainability commitment by offering EV services and upgrading its EV features. The brand's efforts to improve efficiency and make EV travel more accessible have been instrumental in the transportation sector's evolution.

In addition to leveraging Ford's growing EV charging network, you can save time and money by installing a home charger.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Qmerit helps homeowners obtain free installation estimates for Level 2 EV chargers, reducing reliance on public charging stations. All you need to do is answer a few questions about your electrical panel and garage to get started with Qmerit.

When you power your EV charger with solar panels, you can see even greater energy savings over time.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the right solar option for your home and budget. For example, EnergySage empowers you to compare solar installation quotes and save up to $10,000 with competitive local bids.

EV enthusiasts were pleased to learn about Ford's EV charging expansion and shared their feedback in the comments on the Electrek article.

"Having Plug and Charge on four networks with my Rivian certainly makes things easier and more pleasant," one person commented.

"The issue is too few charger providers want to put them along charger deserts along southwest highways," another reader pointed out.

"I'm still waiting for the Burger King charging network," someone else suggested. "It's great that Ford is improving charging nationwide, but I don't think many families would choose to charge at a dealership over Wendy's."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.