  • Business Business

Top Ford exec announces ambitious plan that could slash vehicle prices: 'Going to deliver what no other automaker has been able to'

"A better business case for Ford, something it needs badly."

by Simon Sage
"A better business case for Ford, something it needs badly."

Photo Credit: iStock

Automotive giant Ford has big plans for smaller electric vehicle batteries, according to InsideEVs.

During a recent announcement on factory upgrades in Kentucky, Ford detailed plans to build a new electric pickup truck there that would have a battery a third smaller than competitors while maintaining similar range. 

Designers claim to have removed three-quarters of the parts, two-thirds of the welds, half of the fasteners, and over 4,000 feet of wiring in the new vehicle compared to Ford's first electric SUV. It should also have more passenger room than the Toyota RAV4. Best of all, Ford is aiming for a $30,000 price point. 

Ford says the key to these improvements is a new manufacturing process. While the traditional assembly line would have the whole vehicle traverse down and have parts added throughout, Ford intends to build the new EV using a "tree" model, whereby three large modules would be assembled separately, then brought together to create the final product. 

"This could translate to more affordable EVs and a better business case for Ford, something it needs badly," said Tim Levin of InsideEVs. "The company's EV division has lost some $12 billion over the last two-and-a-half years as it has invested in R&D and sold relatively few vehicles."

Making electric vehicles more affordable is important for increasing adoption. The savings on lower up-front consumer costs to EVs would be on top of fuel savings versus gas cars, which can be up to $2,200, according to Department of Energy estimates

Those savings can be further extended by charging a car with solar power. EnergySage can connect you to a vetted local installer who can quote a system right-sized for your home and EV. 

Light-duty vehicles produce a large proportion of atmospheric pollution in America, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns, such as floods and droughts. These trends have caused significant damage to farming yields and housing costs. Many of those pain points can be alleviated by getting more drivers into EVs. 

Ford says its new electric truck will be available in 2027. 

"Ford is going to deliver what no other automaker has been able to: a family of affordable, adaptable electric vehicles that offer multiple body styles for work and play — including for export — and whose LFP batteries will be assembled in America, not imported from China," said Ford CEO Jim Farley. 

Would you buy an EV if it only took 5 minutes to charge?

Sign me up 👍

No way 👎

Depends on the cost 💸

Depends how much range it has 🔋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x