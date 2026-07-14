Ford extends EV offer: Free home charger, installation, or $2,000 off a 2025 Mustang Mach-E

Instead of leaving customers to sort out charging after completing the purchase.

Ford is keeping one of its more practical electric vehicle incentives around a bit longer.

Shoppers who buy or lease a new Ford Mustang Mach-E can still receive a free home charger with standard installation, or choose a $2,000 discount instead.

What's happening?

Ford's latest extension keeps the Power Promise program going, but now the offer is centered on the Mustang Mach-E, as the F-150 Lightning has been removed due to low inventory.

As InsideEVs reported, eligibility for shoppers buying or leasing a new 2025 Mustang Mach-E now lasts through the end of July 2026, while buyers of a new 2026 Mach-E can qualify through the end of September.

For eligible retail customers, Ford is including a Level 2 home charger and standard installation. The automaker said it will pay for the basic installation work if the job does not involve underground trenching or upgrades to the electrical panel.

The standard setup includes a 60-amp circuit, up to 80 feet of wiring, and a meter connection, with Qmerit serving as the third-party installer.

Customers who would rather skip the charger can choose a $2,000 reduction on a new Mach-E without a trade-in. Ford also said the specific charger included could vary based on availability.

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, home charging is one of the biggest practical advantages of owning an EV.

Instead of making separate trips to a gas station or relying heavily on public charging stations, owners can plug in at home overnight and start the next day with a full battery.

That setup can also help cut costs. Charging at home is often cheaper than relying on public fast chargers, and it can become even more affordable for households that already use rooftop solar.

Including the equipment with the purchase helps reduce one of the biggest barriers for shoppers who are interested in EVs but unsure what daily charging would look like.

The offer also makes the upfront cost easier to manage. A charger and installation can add meaningful expenses to a vehicle purchase, so bundling that into the deal — or offering a straight $2,000 discount — gives buyers another layer of flexibility.

More broadly, it suggests that mainstream automakers are still looking for ways to make cleaner transportation feel more practical, not just more aspirational.

What's being done?

Ford first launched Power Promise in October 2024, and this latest extension suggests the company still sees value in making EV ownership easier from the start.

Instead of leaving customers to sort out charging after completing the purchase, the automaker is building that step directly into the buying process.

The details also appear to match what many Mach-E drivers would actually use. The Mustang Mach-E's AC charging max is 11 kilowatts, so a standard 48-amp home charger should handle overnight charging in most cases.

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