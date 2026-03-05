  • Business Business

Ford CEO Jim Farley 'absolutely flabbergasted' after ripping apart Tesla: 'We hadn't designed the … cars right'

"I guess it didn't take us long to learn that our … prejudice was so high."

by Kim LaCapria

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently sat down with the iconic automotive magazine Car and Driver for a wide-ranging interview about the future of Ford and electric vehicles.

Farley took the helm for the "Big Three" American automaker in 2020 and is known to automotive enthusiasts as a fellow gearhead with familial connections to the Ford brand.

In November, Farley was remarkably candid as he recalled Ford's acquisition and disassembly — known as a "product teardown analysis" or "teardown" — of a Chinese EV.

Farley, who described feeling "humbled" during the EV teardown, shared a self-penned article about automotive electrification to the social platform X in June 2024, titled: "Confessions from a Petrol Head. I love electric vehicles and it has nothing to do with politics."

Farley fondly called the revving of gas-powered engines the "soundtrack" of his life, adding: "So as a lifelong petrol head, I was surprised as anyone when I fell in love with electric vehicles."

Directly thereafter, he said that neither "government policies" nor "political beliefs" had prompted his "late-career romance" with EVs, citing a reason to which any EV owner could relate.

"It's because I drive one — my Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. It is astonishingly quiet and smooth," Farley said, lauding his truck's "effortless acceleration."

Clearly, Farley is motivated by a sincere love of the game and pragmatism, as evidenced by his expansive interview with Car and Driver. The outlet asked Farley about the launch of the F-150 Lightning and what Ford could have done differently.

"I totally would've done it differently. I mean, look, we didn't know what we didn't know," the CEO said. Eventually, Ford leadership reached a conclusion.

"I guess it didn't take us long to learn that our internal-combustion-engine prejudice was so high that we hadn't designed the [electric] cars right," Farley said, leading Car and Driver to ask him when the iconic automaker discovered it had "done EVs wrong."

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and earn rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Farley pegged a Tesla teardown as the moment he and others at Ford fully grasped the issue: a baked-in engineering bias toward combustion engines as a default.

"I was just absolutely flabbergasted. … We didn't know what was going on in [Tesla engineers' ] minds. But now we understand. They had no prejudice. We had prejudice," Farley said.

Ultimately, Farley believed electrification would've thrilled Ford's founder and namesake for the first time in a century.

"I always say, I think Henry Ford would've been insanely bored over the last 100 years at Ford," he began. 

"But if he came back to the company now, he'd be up all night. … He'd be working on the next EREV [extended range EV] before our team was. Because I think as a founder, he was a tinkerer. He liked that transformational moment. We're in that right now."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider