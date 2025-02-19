  • Business Business

Huge disease outbreak prompts freeze on animal transport — first outbreak of its kind in 35 years

This disease moves rapidly through livestock populations.

by Veronica Booth
Photo Credit: iStock

In January, the German state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, halted all animal transport following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease — the first one in 35 years.

What's happening?

A herd of water buffalo in Hönow contracted foot-and-mouth disease. This highly contagious disease affects cloven-hoofed animals. It can spread to pigs, cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and more.

To prevent further spread, Brandenburg banned all animal transport for 72 hours beginning Jan. 11, as Deutsche Welle reported. This ban was extended, lasting until Jan. 17, according to The Independent.

Berlin closed both its zoos as a precaution. Green Week, or Grüne Woche, was also affected. The agricultural fair usually features many animals, but there were no hoofed animals this year.

FMD cannot infect humans. But people can transmit the virus to animals if it comes in contact with their clothes. It can spread through contact, airborne transmission, and contaminated equipment.

Why is this foot-and-mouth outbreak important?

This disease moves rapidly through livestock populations. It can be fatal, which significantly harms the food and farming industries. A severe, uncontained outbreak could cripple agricultural processes. This leads to price hikes and limited supplies.

Another contagious disease is spreading in the United States and elsewhere. The outbreak of avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has caused egg prices to skyrocket. Chicken products are also rising in cost.

These events endanger the human food supply and squeeze consumers' budgets. According to the Associated Press, the average cost of a dozen eggs is now $4.95. In August 2023, it was $2.04. Residents in major cities are paying as much as $10 for a carton.

But the consequences can be worse than pricey omelets. In January, U.S. officials confirmed the first human death caused by bird flu

What's being done about foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks?

Exposed livestock are culled to prevent further spread of the disease. Concerning this German outbreak, 200 pigs and 11 buffalo were killed.

This isn't guaranteed to prevent further outbreaks, though. The changing climate is creating ideal conditions for deadly diseases to thrive. From FMD to bird flu to flea-borne typhus to Powassan virus, vector-borne illnesses are a prevalent concern as global temperatures rise.

While this outbreak seems to have been contained, diseases will only rear their heads more as the planet heats up. Corporations must prioritize eco-conscious processes. Politicians must push for important environmental policies. And everyone must hold these authorities accountable to stop hazardous outbreaks.

