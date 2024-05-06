State lawmakers pass unprecedented anti-science law: 'Our families are already suffering'

This legislation comes at a pivotal time, as Montana's climate has already changed significantly over the past century.

Montana's legislature has passed the nation's most aggressive anti-science law, prohibiting state agencies from considering the impacts of excess heat-trapping pollution when reviewing permits for large projects like coal mines and power plants.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 971 into law, dealing a blow to evidence-based environmental policy, according to Inside Climate News.

What happened?

The new law prevents the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and other regulators from factoring in heat-trapping emissions and their environmental impacts during mandated reviews.

It strengthens an existing state law that already banned considering "regional, national, or global" impacts.

Why is this law concerning?

This legislation comes at a pivotal time, as Montana's climate has already changed significantly over the past century. The state has experienced earlier snowmelt, more frequent heat waves, and a growing risk of wildfires.

Average temperatures have risen 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, with winter and spring temperatures increasing up to 3.9 degrees. Winter precipitation has decreased by about an inch, while the annual number of 90-degree days has jumped by 11.

Despite these alarming trends, state legislators are working hard to protect the bottom lines of coal, oil, and gas companies. The state relies heavily on dirty emissions, with the nation's largest recoverable coal reserves and nearly half its electricity coming from coal plants.

What's being done about this law?

In response to the law, 16 youth plaintiffs sued the Montana government. They argued that the state's pro–dirty emissions policies violate their constitutional right to a "clean and healthful environment."

Environmental advocates also spoke out against the legislation, noting that most Montanans believe in human-caused environmental damage and want to transition to renewable energy.

"Our families are already suffering from an increase in the number of sweltering summer days, longer wildfire and smoke seasons, and historic drought," said Winona Bateman, executive director of Families for a Livable Climate, in a Montana Free Press article.

On a federal level, the EPA's draft rule would require many coal and gas plants to capture 90% of their carbon pollution by 2038. The Inflation Reduction Act also amended the Clean Air Act to address climate-altering emissions, which could override Montana's attempt to ignore heat-trapping air pollution.

As our families face the growing impacts and costs of a warming world, it's crucial that we work together to eliminate the root causes. Supporting clean energy, reducing our own carbon footprints, and advocating for science-based policies are key to building a healthier future for Montana and beyond.

