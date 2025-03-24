Target employee exposes jaw-dropping mess piling up in store parking lot: 'I can smell this picture'

"The food and drink gets thrown out for a reason."

There's no sense crying over spilled milk, but what if the milk is spoiled and sent to landfills without ever being opened?

What's happening?

A Target employee recently answered that question when they shared an image of a massive amount of dairy products discarded due to a refrigeration failure.

According to the post, the store's dairy cooler went out of temperature range, meaning they couldn't sell the items but also preventing them from being given away to customers. The image shows carts overflowing with milk cartons and other dairy products, left in the parking lot for disposal.

Users were shocked over the sheer wastefulness.

"I can smell this picture. If drinking that international delight 'creamer' at room temp or warmer is illegal, arrest me," said one user.

However, others were more understanding of the store's actions.

"I definitely hate the food waste working in stores that sell food but in this case, the others are right. The food and drink gets thrown out for a reason," said another commenter.

Why is food waste important?

Food waste on this scale is not just a financial loss — it has severe environmental consequences.

Discarded dairy products contribute to methane pollution, a harmful gas that accelerates Earth's overheating.

Cows are a large source of these methane gases but so is the gas in the delivery trucks that are used to deliver these products. Therefore, resources used to produce, package, and transport these items — water, feed, labor, and fuel — are all wasted when food is thrown away.

Beyond environmental concerns, the incident also raises questions about corporate food waste policies. While food safety laws are critical, some argue that more flexible policies could allow for better outcomes, such as rapid donation to food banks before spoilage occurs.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target has food waste reduction policies in place, including partnerships with food donation programs. However, as seen in this case, certain perishable items do not qualify for donation once they've gone out of temperature range.

Other retailers, like Trader Joe's, have implemented systems to donate as much food as possible before expiration. In one case, a Trader Joe's store quickly donated perishables after a power outage, preventing food waste. Kroger has also taken steps to improve food donation efficiency, directing unsellable but safe food to local charities rather than landfills.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Addressing food waste requires better infrastructure and policies that allow for emergency food redistribution. Some stores are opting to improve refrigeration monitoring, investing in smart temperature-tracking technology to prevent spoilage before it occurs.

It is also helpful for individuals to be mindful of their food waste. Instead of tossing leftovers, it is good to keep them and rework them in your next meals. Also, choosing to compost your food is a better alternative than landfill disposal because it gives the food another purpose.

With these changes across individuals and companies, hopefully, crying over spoiled milk will no longer be a concern.

