Officials introduce new law that could impact long-standing hospital procedures: 'Awareness must be raised'

When one thinks of food waste, hospitals rarely come to mind. However, with large cafeterias serving hundreds if not thousands of meals daily, hospitals face many of the same food-waste challenges as other food-service entities.

A new law in Spain has forced hospitals to adjust their practices not only to decrease food waste but also to increase food security in the communities where they operate.

"Awareness must be raised about the impact that waste management has on public health and the efficiency of hospital systems," said Rosa Gel, director of quality and food safety for Aramark in Spain, according to Medscape. Aramark runs the food-service operations for many hospitals and other venues in Spain.

The new Spanish law, which was passed in April 2025, aimed to create a new system to address food waste. The law also sought to align Spain with international food waste standards.

The Spanish law "establishes a comprehensive framework to reduce food loss and food waste while promoting a circular economy and efficient resource management," Gel explained, per Medscape.

Food waste has long been a massive problem worldwide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that up to 30-40% of all food generated in the U.S. is wasted.

This is not only a waste of the resources used to produce that food. It also represents a huge distribution problem in a world where an estimated 750 million people go hungry, according to the World Health Organization.

By managing food waste better, food-service organizations can save money, conserve resources, and help those in need. This requires taking a hard look at all locations where food waste occurs, not just the most obvious ones, such as grocery stores and traditional restaurants.

By targeting hospitals specifically, Spanish authorities are aiming to build upon the role of hospitals to keep the community safe and healthy.

"The key to reducing food waste in hospitals lies in collaboration amongst all stakeholders, from hospital managers to suppliers and, crucially, patients themselves," Gel explained, according to Medscape.

