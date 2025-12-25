Lawmakers announce return of proposed ban for common ingredients in everyday food: 'We want consumers to know'

"We have to make sure that there's a level of transparency."

State lawmakers in Oklahoma are bringing back legislation targeting high-risk food dyes for their 2026 session.

The bill would effectively ban 10 dyes commonly used in foods and beverages like snacks, juice, and soda. It would prohibit the manufacturing, sale, or distribution of products containing Blue 1, Blue 2, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, Red 3, Red 40, titanium dioxide, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6.

The bill would require product makers to disclose whether they use these common ingredients so they can be pulled from store shelves. State Sen. Kristen Thompson said that's a key part of the legislation.

"We want consumers to know what's in their food. That was one of the big things I heard last year was, you know, consumer choice and things like that," she told News 9 in Oklahoma City. "But we have to make sure that there's a level of transparency so people know what they're putting in their body and what they're purchasing."

Sen. Thompson said research shows that food dyes have harmful effects on children and adults. Studies have revealed that Red dye 40 may be associated with hyperactivity and negative behavioral changes.

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledges public concern about artificial food dyes, it has approved nine color additives for use. All of the food dyes listed in the bill are on the FDA's list. Right now, there is no federal ban on any artificial color additive, and the matter is left up to states to decide.

The Oklahoma Senate will take up the bill in February. Sen. Thompson hopes it will be a step forward for the state.

She said to News 9, "We want to make sure that we are continuing to grow our small Oklahoma businesses while also increasing our health outcomes, therefore lowering our health care costs."

