Onlooker sparks outrage with video of megayacht that rents for $3.5 million per week: 'That's not even a yacht anymore'

Anyone who has ever seen a superyacht knows that they are more like floating hotels than boats.

With amenities that rival those of five-star resorts, yachts have become the ultimate status symbol for high-earning athletes and billionaires, regardless of the environmental damage.

A popular yacht broker (@yachtmogul) shared a TikTok video about the Flying Fox, a mega-yacht available for charter, on his page, and it's getting lots of attention.

"Flying Fox isn't a yacht. It's a floating empire. At 136 meters of pure dominance, this Lürssen masterpiece redefines luxury on water: twin helipads, a two-level spa, a cinema, a crew of 54 at your beck and call — and a weekly charter starting at 3 million euros ($3.5 million). You charter dreams, not boats," the OP wrote in the caption.

Yachts are often split into three loose categories: super, mega, and giga. Superyachts are 100 feet and bigger, megayachts are 200 feet and bigger, and gigayachts are 300 feet and bigger, according to YachtWorld.

While they might look luxurious, private jets and yachts produce an extraordinary amount of pollution that no everyday human could ever match in their lifetime.

According to a study in the Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy journal, DreamWorks co-founder David Geffen's megayacht, Rising Sun, produces 16,320 tons of carbon dioxide per year, almost 800 times the average American's annual footprint. When the 300 biggest boats in the world are calculated, they emit 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The megayacht in the video is 136 meters long, roughly 446 feet. If a 200-foot vessel calculated in the study burns around 132 gallons of diesel per hour when at rest, it can be estimated that the Flying Fox burns more than double that. When that amount of pollution is for only a handful of guests, the planet's well-being should be prioritized over luxury.

If the owners would like to make a healthier choice for the planet, they can upgrade to electric yachts and adopt a zero-waste approach to waste management.

The advocates for the planet in the comments did not disappoint.

"That's not even a yacht anymore, it's more like [your] own cruise ship," one person commented.

"Makes you wonder that some of us are here to say hello to planet Earth while others are here to live," another shared.

