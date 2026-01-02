Furious residents sound off after 460-foot superyacht tarnishes their view: 'They are humongous'

It's human nature to want to enjoy some of the finer and more luxurious things in life every now and then, but at what point does that desire become too much?

Photographer and TikToker Jason (@heidoutphoto) shared a video that showed the 466-foot superyacht Dragonfly docked in a harbor in Miami. Owned by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the gargantuan ship sparked a debate among critics who say that these superyachts are becoming excessive.

In the short clip, you can see that the Dragonfly somehow dwarfs a 330-foot superyacht docked right in front of it. With two separate helicopter pads on each end of the boat, the Dragonfly has enough space to comfortably house up to 18 guests as well as a 40-member crew.

If that wasn't enough to convince passersby of the ship's over-the-top size, Dragonfly appears to be just a stone's throw away from the Kaseya Center in the TikTok. To the naked eye, the private vessel looks to be a comparable size to the 1.4 million square foot arena. With a gross tonnage of 9,408 GT, the Dragonfly requires an enormous amount of fuel to power its dual MAN Diesel & Turbo engines for propulsion.

According to a study conducted by Oxfam, the number of superyachts has doubled since 2000. To make matters worse, these vessels are continuing to be built larger with more jaw-dropping amenities. Over time, these superyachts can produce exorbitant amounts of carbon emissions.

"Oxfam identified 23 superyachts owned by 18 billionaires and estimates the average annual carbon footprint of each of these yachts to be 5,672 tonnes, which is more than three times the emissions of the billionaires' private jets," the executive summary of the study reads.

Over in the comments section, a number of users couldn't help but share their frustrations with the increasingly massive sizes of modern superyachts.

"The bigger yacht looks more industrial and looks less luxurious. It's giving cargo ship," quipped one commenter.

"It does zerooo justice … they [are] humongous," noted another user.

"What could you possibly need a 500 foot boat for," asked a third commenter. "I know he's not having 50 plus people on there."

