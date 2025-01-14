  • Business Business

Nonprofit alleges state agency's failure to protect waterways poses grave threat — and it's taking the matter to court

by Leslie Sattler
"Our laws aren't worth the paper they're written on if our state agencies can just continue to ignore them."

Photo Credit: iStock

A nonprofit organization is taking Florida's environmental agency to court over the state's failure to protect its natural springs, alleging that regulators have ignored a law meant to save these waterways from being overused, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

What's happening?

The Florida Springs Council recently filed a lawsuit against Florida's Department of Environmental Protection in Hernando County.

The suit points to a 2016 law requiring state officials to create rules preventing industries from drawing too much water from Florida's springs. Nine years later, those rules still don't exist.

The law aimed to shield treasured waterways such as the Wekiwa and Ichetucknee springs from excessive water withdrawals that can leave them vulnerable to pollution and hurt local wildlife.

Why are Florida's springs important?

Florida's springs represent some of America's most unique natural wonders, drawing visitors from across the country to swim, kayak, and observe wildlife in their waters. These springs feed into rivers, support diverse ecosystems, and provide drinking water to communities across the state.

"If you've ever been to a spring, you know it's a natural wonder," said Rachael Curran, an attorney at Stetson University's Jacobs Public Interest Law Clinic who is working on the case, per the Tampa Bay Times.

What's being done to protect Florida's springs?

The nonprofit Florida Springs Council is stepping up pressure on state regulators through legal action. It argues that hundreds of water withdrawal permits continue to be approved without proper oversight. 

"Our laws aren't worth the paper they're written on if our state agencies can just continue to ignore them," said Ryan Smart, the council's executive director, per the Tampa Bay Times. 

The lawsuit aims to force the agency to finally implement the protections mandated nearly a decade ago. Local environmental groups encourage residents to support their efforts by speaking up at public meetings and contacting their state representatives to strengthen spring protections.

The case comes as leadership changes at the state's environmental agency, with Alexis Lambert taking over as director from Shawn Hamilton. An agency spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

