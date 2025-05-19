New report reveals distressing challenge as hurricane season looms: 'We're still living with the aftermath'

Residents and business owners are still trying to rebuild their lives from those storms' catastrophic damage.

The upcoming 2025 hurricane season looms over Florida even though communities have yet to recover from Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, and Helene from the past two years.

Residents and business owners are still trying to rebuild their lives from those storms' catastrophic damage. However, they must also brace for whatever storms come next.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, hurricane preparedness efforts in Florida are happening in the wake of communities' getting hit hard by hurricanes lately, and there is no sign of them letting up in the future.

Taylor County residents are still recovering as they brace for the start of hurricane season June 1.

"It's hard to look at these hurricanes as memories when we're still living with the aftermath and worrying about what's coming next," said Thomas Demps, a county commissioner and former mayor.

Why are hurricane preparedness efforts important?

These hurricanes are not isolated events.

They are part of a broader pattern of increasing hurricane intensity that is devastating people's lives. Extreme weather events such as hurricanes impact residents in many ways, including via deaths, injuries, home and business damages, and insurance premium increases.

Waterfront homes and coastal communities are especially vulnerable after hurricanes hit and leave people struggling to survive amid flooding, wind damage, and power outages.

Over the past few years, hurricanes in Florida have increased in number and intensity. Meteorological studies show that in Tampa Bay, for example, major hurricane winds have increased by 215%.

The National Climate Assessment expects Atlantic hurricane intensity and rainfall to continue increasing as the climate warms and sea surface temperatures rise, primarily as a result of human-induced pollution.

What can I do to prepare for hurricanes?

Some Florida residents have found refuge in hurricane-proofing their homes to avoid the damage many of their neighbors' sustain.

You can make your home more resilient to extreme storms by upgrading electrical outlets, installing hydrostatic vents, and using high-impact windows. Residents in hurricane-prone areas can also generate their own electricity and keep their lights and appliances on by installing rooftop solar panels and battery backups.

Solar panels lower your everyday energy costs and help you become self-sufficient during power outages.

Wherever you live, you can prepare for extreme storms by packing a go-bag with water, food, first aid supplies, and other essentials. It is also crucial to learn what to avoid when extreme storms strike, such as using a generator indoors and cooking with or drinking tap water.

