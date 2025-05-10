Homeowners devastated after learning brutal reason their insurance claims were denied: 'Like a punch in the gut'

This insurance crisis is the latest symptom of a much larger problem.

In Florida, the skies aren't the only things getting stormy. Homeowners are facing hurricane season with limited insurance protections.

What's happening?

As the state prepares for another hurricane season, which begins June 1, homeowners are facing a growing crisis from the companies meant to help them recover.

As the Tallahassee Democrat reported, a report by Weiss Ratings revealed that 14 Florida insurers denied payment on over half of all claims filed in 2024.

People's Trust, for example, closed 75.4% of claims — nearly double its 2023 rate — without paying a dime. State Farm Florida, the state's third-largest provider, denied nearly 60% of claims.

"After paying far higher premiums and suffering widespread storm damage, this is like a punch in the gut for Florida homeowners," Weiss stated.

Why is insurance important?

Florida's insurance crisis is the latest symptom of a much larger problem: the rising cost of climate inaction.

Human activities — mainly the burning of dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas — are releasing heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere.

This pollution is warming oceans and fueling stronger, slower-moving, and more destructive storms. That means more flooding, more wind damage, and more claims with increasingly fewer payouts.

Insurers are responding not by adapting to climate risks but by pulling back: denying claims, raising rates, and exiting high-risk areas. As a result, vulnerable communities, especially in storm-prone regions such as Florida, are left exposed.

What's being done about insurance claims?

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation and state lawmakers are stepping up enforcement. Heritage Insurance was recently hit with a $1 million fine. And Universal Property & Casualty Insurance was ordered to return over $30 million after submitting fraudulent claims to the state's hurricane fund.

New insurers have entered the market thanks to reforms to make the state more attractive for business.

On a broader level, organizations such as Rewiring America are helping households transition away from dirty energy, a crucial step in cutting the pollution driving extreme storms.

Federal efforts, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, are funding clean energy, energy efficiency, and disaster resilience programs across the country. However, the incentives provided to modernize your home may be removed under President Donald Trump with an act of Congress.

No one can stop a hurricane. But by pushing for accountability from insurers, cutting the pollution that's making storms worse, and exploring climate issues, we can weather what's coming.

